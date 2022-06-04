Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 958.57 ($12.13).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.46) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.74) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 806 ($10.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 828.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 862.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 716.54 ($9.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($12.88). The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

