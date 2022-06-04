Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. 1,384,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,647,000 after buying an additional 2,078,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.