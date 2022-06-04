Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNL opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 158.21%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.