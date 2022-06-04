Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BNL opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 158.21%.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
