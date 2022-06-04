Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.54 Million

Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) will report sales of $186.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.55 million and the lowest is $186.00 million. 8X8 reported sales of $148.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $780.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.65 million to $782.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $881.88 million, with estimates ranging from $876.13 million to $891.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.82 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $853.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.23. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.