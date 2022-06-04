Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) to report sales of $214.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.82 million and the lowest is $200.98 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $201.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $925.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $836.50 million to $982.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 12.8% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 53.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 72,097 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

