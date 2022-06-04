Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Antero Resources reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,028.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $8.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.41.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $536,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AR opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

