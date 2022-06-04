Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. APA reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $48.30 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of APA by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

