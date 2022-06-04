Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.70 Million

Analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to report sales of $594.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $573.70 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $553.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

