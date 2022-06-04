Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 115.90%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 409,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
