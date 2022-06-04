Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 115.90%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKCC. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 409,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.