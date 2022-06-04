Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,883. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

