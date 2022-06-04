Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. Express posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

EXPR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 1,690,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,702. The company has a market cap of $187.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. Express has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Express during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Express during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

