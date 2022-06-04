Brokerages Anticipate HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will post $101.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.85 million to $102.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full year sales of $419.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $421.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $544.58 million, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $547.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HashiCorp.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $96.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $102.95.

About HashiCorp (Get Rating)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HashiCorp (HCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.