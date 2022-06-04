Brokerages Anticipate HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will post $101.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.85 million to $102.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full year sales of $419.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $421.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $544.58 million, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $547.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HashiCorp.
HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $96.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million.
Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $102.95.
About HashiCorp (Get Rating)
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
