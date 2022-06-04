Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.38). Pulmonx reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

LUNG stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 702,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 375.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 395,566 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

