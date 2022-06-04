Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSRR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

BSRR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 23,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,991. The company has a market cap of $330.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $28.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

