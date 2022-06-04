Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.10. Sleep Number posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $915.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

