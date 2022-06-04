Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

