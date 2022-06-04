Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Million

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.09 million. Agenus reported sales of $10.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $66.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $88.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $111.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.91 million to $149.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

AGEN stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,436,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

