Brokerages Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Arko posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arko by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arko by 2,069.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arko by 200.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.92. 249,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,878. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Arko’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

