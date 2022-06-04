Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 19,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,318. The company has a market cap of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

