Brokerages Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. AXT reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

AXTI opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $251.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AXT by 89.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 867,100 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in AXT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

