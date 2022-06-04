Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.06. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Shares of BECN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 394,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,830. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.