Brokerages Expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) will post ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.30). BeiGene reported earnings of ($5.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year earnings of ($15.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.44) to ($12.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($11.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.87) to ($7.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BGNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 77,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,530,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.91. 158,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,634. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

