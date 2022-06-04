Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $19,282,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 3,699,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,084. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.