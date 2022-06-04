Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $19,282,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 3,699,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,084. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

