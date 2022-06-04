Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Booz Allen Hamilton also reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,899,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

