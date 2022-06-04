Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $22.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

