Brokerages Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). DMC Global reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 155.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 100.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 110.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

BOOM stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $577.31 million, a PE ratio of -40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

