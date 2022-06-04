Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.96 Million

Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) to post sales of $71.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.82 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $347.60 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $350.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.
Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million.
DCT stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $50.90.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.