Brokerages Expect Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.75 Million

Brokerages expect Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to report $111.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.70 million. Points.com posted sales of $103.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year sales of $467.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $487.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $535.82 million, with estimates ranging from $492.77 million to $578.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Points.com in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Points.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Points.com stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Points.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $368.34 million, a PE ratio of 176.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Points.com in the first quarter worth $13,354,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Points.com in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Points.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Points.com by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 384,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Points.com by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

