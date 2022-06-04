Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will announce $162.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.20 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $752.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $753.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $941.64 million, with estimates ranging from $752.47 million to $989.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 217.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.