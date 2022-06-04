Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.
Shares of TUP stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.59. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
