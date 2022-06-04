Brokerages Expect WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.05 Million

Analysts expect that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will post $284.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WW International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.55 million. WW International reported sales of $311.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WW International will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WW International.

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.80 million.

WW International stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. WW International has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

