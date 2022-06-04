Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.44.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $58.74 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

