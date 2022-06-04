BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.
Several research firms have issued reports on BRP. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
BRP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 335,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,328. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
