BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

BRP has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. BRP has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BRP to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Shares of DOOO opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. BRP’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 512.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BRP by 107.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 1,253.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

