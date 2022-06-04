BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$90.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.53. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 11.9305514 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.92.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

