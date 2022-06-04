Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $4.11. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $12.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

BLDR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,980. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.