Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) will report earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $4.11. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $12.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

BLDR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

