C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of AI stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. 12,593,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,555. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

