Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. 719,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,902. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

