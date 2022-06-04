CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of CAE opened at C$33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.61. CAE has a 12-month low of C$27.27 and a 12-month high of C$42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.99.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

