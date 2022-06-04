Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Caleres posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,341.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,633. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caleres by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 482,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,606. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

