Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$10.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.10. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$9.54 and a 52-week high of C$16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cormark cut their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.