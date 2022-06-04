Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.56.

CBWBF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.