Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

