CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 664,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $419.59 million, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 201,453 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,393,000 after acquiring an additional 148,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,162 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,339,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

