Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.53.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of CAT opened at $222.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

