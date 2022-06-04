Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will report $180.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.10 million and the lowest is $178.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $160.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.00 million to $757.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $855.20 million, with estimates ranging from $851.00 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,087,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

