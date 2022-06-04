Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 335,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.07. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.