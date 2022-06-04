Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.81.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of CE opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average of $153.04. Celanese has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

