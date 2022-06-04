Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. 226,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $406,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

